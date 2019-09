Bella Thorne Is Pansexual: “You Just Like A Being"

Thorne’s definition is pretty spot-on: GLAAD describes someone who is pansexual as “A person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity.” In contrast, GLAAD’s definition of someone who is bisexual is “A person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions to those of the same gender or to those of another gender.” In other words, pansexuality is attraction regardless of gender, and bisexuality is attraction to more than one gender.