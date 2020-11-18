You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

Like most of the planet, last weekend I was completely immersed in the fourth season of The Crown. The Diana years were just as juicy as expected, but I particularly enjoyed all of the '80s elements sprinkled throughout. The hair? Fluffy as ever. The shoulders? Padded beyond recognition. The Billy Joel tracks? Blasting.
Taking a cue from The Crown, nostalgia will be the main event again (for me, anyway) this coming weekend. Netflix Canada recently added iconic throwback Black sitcoms Girlfriends and Sister, Sister to its platform, and Moesha drops on November 20. It has been so comforting to dive into these favourites, but it will be interesting to see how the characters are perceived decades later, and also how long it takes for me to completely replicate Moesha’s look, complete with microbraids and maximalist prints.
Whether you’re looking for a little nostalgia or to check out something completely new, here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.