’60s Makeup Is Trending On TikTok, Thanks To Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has brought back a decade of iconic eye makeup with the release of her new album, Positions. Already, TikTokers are breaking out their black liquid eyeliner and eyeshadow palettes to create their own interpretation of the '60s-inspired cut crease.
To reference the Positions album cover, every part of Grande's look proves to be a sartorial homage to the 1960s. From her teased, voluminous blowout to her rounded, elongated manicure, the beauty accents scream nostalgia for the decade that brought us chart-topping rock and roll, counterculture fashion, and the popularization of the dramatically-winged cat eye.
Trending alongside the chorus of 'Positions,' the Grande-inspired TikTok makeup tutorials are nothing sort of impressive. While the cat eye and cut crease are very distinctive in style, they're versatile in the sense that the wearer can make it all their own by changing up colours and playing with angles to complement their own eye shape. While some stick to the exact soft neutral palette of Grande's look — like users @jasadetunji and @chloeandcosmetics below — others leaned into personalization, adding nude lip liner, glitter eyeshadow, and strip lashes.
Given Grande’s signature beauty aesthetic, leaning into the ‘60s is not a complete departure from the style her fans already know and love, which always includes a variation of a sleek high ponytail and a modern winged cat eye. Plus, seeing how fast TikTok creatives adopted this particular 'Positions' makeup vibe, we’re curious: Could the '60s be coming back in fashion for winter 2020? If Grande has anything to say about it, yes.