The odds are that, right now, the people in your life have their own struggles. We are all under pressure in one way or another. We are all navigating uncertainty. So, if you have found yourself defaulting to the idea that “everyone hates you” remember that. It is almost definitely not about you. Think about how you feel on the days that you can barely muster a text message or a call and simply say “hey, I’m thinking of you. I hope you’re OK. Let me know when you’re ready to talk.” Try to text less, talk on the phone if you can’t see people in real life and know that, one day, we will all be together again.