Demi Lovato’s Nail Art Has A Powerful Political Message

So many celebs — including Demi Lovato Kerry Washington , and Lizzo — are sporting nail art that sends a not-so-subtle political message . Ahead, we've rounded up their looks, plus every chic typography manicure on Instagram that spells out V-O-T-E. Even if you're one of the some 50 million Americans who've already voted via mail-in ballot , there's no reason you can't still wear (and post) your favourite design. It's a feel-good news distraction, and who knows? Your statement might just inspire a procrastinating follower to map out their polling strategy for tomorrow's Election Day.