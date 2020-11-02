Demi Lovato’s Nail Art Has A Powerful Political Message

Planning your next manicure may seem trivial compared to larger priorities — like, say, voting in the upcoming presidential election if you're American. However, the two are not mutually exclusive; in fact, one of the most of-the-moment beauty trends on Instagram is coupling nail art with the PSA to get out and vote.
So many celebs — including Demi Lovato, Kerry Washington, and Lizzo — are sporting nail art that sends a not-so-subtle political message. Ahead, we've rounded up their looks, plus every chic typography manicure on Instagram that spells out V-O-T-E. Even if you're one of the some 50 million Americans who've already voted via mail-in ballot, there's no reason you can't still wear (and post) your favourite design. It's a feel-good news distraction, and who knows? Your statement might just inspire a procrastinating follower to map out their polling strategy for tomorrow's Election Day.