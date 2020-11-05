10 Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend If You Need A News Break

Whenever I feel stressed out, whether it’s because of personal drama, perpetual deadlines, or, ahem, political news, I opt for a brain massage to avoid getting overwhelmed. Yes, you read that right. A brain massage is a term I came up with that describes momentarily disengaging and dedicating my attention to something menial. For a while, my go-to brain massage was either a double feature of Spice World and The Parent Trap (the Lindsay Lohan version, of course) or getting lost in a Flavor Of Love rewatch. Lately, it’s been Rolling Ray videos on Instagram and episodes of The Bachelorette.
Needless to say, given the never-ending U.S. election, I think that everyone could use a brain massage right now. Here are some new, new-ish, and just plain good treats on Netflix Canada to check out this weekend when you’re looking to decompress.