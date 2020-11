Your November Horoscope Is Here

Clear skies ahead: Starting November 3 (yes, election day), Mercury stations direct in Libra , after being in retrograde since October 13. It’ll become easier to communicate — but we’re not out of the woods just yet. The messenger planet will remain in his shadow period for two weeks, until November 19. During this period, also known as Mercury retroshade, we may feel as though we're still stuck in the mud and confusion of Mercury retrograde. Our best bet is to take it slow. Luckily, starting November 10, the messenger planet re-enters Scorpio for the second time, helping us think more critically. We can use this transit to pull ourselves back together.