Your November Horoscope Is Here

Passions run high starting November 21, as romantic Venus makes her way into sensual Scorpio. This powerful energy inspires us to seek deeper meaning in our relationships, as we increasingly find superficial interactions less satisfying. It's essential to embrace vulnerability, whether we’re building a relationship with someone new or strengthening a long-term bond. The Sun also enters knowledge-hungry Sagittarius on November 21. This is another outward-focused transit, a time when we may find ourselves rethinking our place in the universe.