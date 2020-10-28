The Queen’s Gambit Soundtrack Is Gloriously ’60s

Chess might be the game in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, but it's also the '60s, baby — and the show's soundtrack won't let you forget it.
Based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, The Queen's Gambit stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan who quickly learns she's a chess prodigy. As Beth's career grows and she racks up more wins in the male-dominated world of chess, however, her addictions and vices threaten to topple the game she has carefully played her entire life.
While The Queen's Gambit's soundtrack is quite limited, the few songs the show selectively uses pack a time-appropriate punch, from The Vogues' cheery "You're The One" to blasting Martha & the Vandellas for a convertible ride and Beth rocking out as the video for Shocking Blue's "Venus" plays on the TV screen.
Ahead, we've rounded up The Queen's Gambit's soundtrack for a brief trip back in time to the '60s — and for an exceptional playlist as you dust off that chess board for your next quarantine activity.