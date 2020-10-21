How Kim Kardashian West Works Out

View this post on Instagram

#flashback to yesterday's #legday 😭 this is a brutal one 5 rounds 5 consecutive sets x 15 reps alternating each leg meaning 1 leg 15 reps then the other, then the other then the other without rest. 30 seconds between exercises 1. Leg extension 2. Kneeling or lying hamstring curl machine 3. Leg press 4. Dumbbell stiffleg deadlifts (25 reps) 5. Stationary lunges (30 reps, 15 each leg) When you're done with the 5 rounds from hell then do 4 sets of 50 walking lunges (200 total) and 6 sets of 30 standing or seated calf raises. You may die but you'll die with 2 rocks as an ass and quads made of steel! 😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽