Allbirds’ New Eco-Apparel Is Here — & We Wore It First

“Busted out my best self-timer pose for this (almost) head-to-toe Allbirds’ lewk. I've already waxed poetic about the cropped-to-perfection wool crewneck sweater (pictured here tied around my waist) and now I'm back to lay down some more prose about this cropped-to-perfection puffer — something I didn't think could be done! As someone with a broader set of shoulders, I tend to stay away from cropped/boxier silhouettes especially when said silhouettes are puffy. But, after throwing this style on (in a size small), my preconceptions were shook: it was tailored in a way that made it feel somehow streamlined with the perfect hint of retro-coolness I'd always longed for those in vintage men's ski-jackets that inevitably ended up making my upper body rival the Michelin Man's. I also usually gravitate towards softer neutrals but was surprised at how versatile this darker charcoal gray ended up looking layered in with my pair of pastel pink clogs! Now to the feel: structured but soft with insulation that felt considerable but not confining. In other words, I run HOT and did not get the feeling I was going to sweat bullets in this thing after a quick power-walk around the block. All in all, $340 is a chunk-o-change to shell out on a jacket (I tend to be a little more budgetary with my coat buys) but, factoring in everything from its eco-edge to streamlined style and overall durability, I'd say Allbirds' puffer makes a compelling case to drop that dough if you're able. (PS: I'm also wearing the TrinoXO™ Tee here layered underneath the puffer and can confirm that it also nails a streamlined-boxy fit crafted from soft-yet-durable and moisture-wicking materials — I did a 45-minute workout wearing the thing and was still able to snap this picture after sans lingering-sweat stains. FYI.)” – Elizabeth Buxton, Market Editor