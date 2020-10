I’m 38, Make $25K A Year, & Spent $211 On Wellness This Week

I heard about several free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in the city, so I signed up for my family to have a test done today at a church. This is my second test I’ve had done within a three week period. The entire process took 35 minutes, which is pretty good compared to some of the other testing sites I’ve heard about. We’ll need to wait five to seven days for results to come back. I’m feeling pretty positive that we’re well; my family and I have not experienced any symptoms since all this started. Still, I’ve participated in a few outside, social distancing gatherings in the past several weeks so I want to be sure. Despite everything going on around us related to the pandemic, I believe it’s important I still show up for some events. For example, Black Lives Matter demonstrations . It’s crucial for me that I don’t miss my opportunity to make my voice heard and be involved in this critical moment.