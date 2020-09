This New HBO Series Is Made For Fans Of Call Me By Your Name

We learn from Hillary Clinton speeches playing in the background and an inexplicable MAGA hat appearance (I’ve only seen the first four episodes, but the jarring cameo from the red cap of hate donned by a Black character is going to need more explanation for me) that the 2016 U.S. election is the real-world context in which these characters are living and it adds an engrossing dimension to a story about sexuality and acceptance. As Caitlin continues to figure out her gender, it’s not only her father’s assumed disapproval she’ll be up against. It’s unclear how political the show will get, but by surrounding its main characters with soldiers, it doesn’t need to be overt in its social commentary. The exposition is implied. The base may be in Italy but as one character says, “this is America.”