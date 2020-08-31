“Golden Peach” Hair Is Pastel Pink’s Fresh, Unexpected Sibling

At the beginning of quarantine, pastel pink reigned supreme as the breakout hair colour trend of choice. For months, it felt like another celebrity celebrity would post a selfie of their DIY dye job every day, always some iteration of light pink or rose gold. Now, we're seeing a remix on the soft, whimsical tone heading into fall: a slightly warmer "golden peach" shade that fits perfectly with the seasonal transition.
According to celebrity colourist George Papanikolas, the trend is embraces a creative colour that's subtle, almost faded, as opposed to aggressively bright. "We're seeing blushy warm pinks and golden peach tones for fall," Papanikolas says. "The vibe is less unicorn-pigmented and more of a sheer whisper of colour to give a softer and more demure version of the pastel tones."
From dip-dyed ends to money-piece highlights and more dramatic single-process colour, scroll ahead for a visual guide to pastel pink's cool baby sister — the golden peach tone that will be everywhere this fall.