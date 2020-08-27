5 Trending Fall Haircuts For A Fresh Start

There's not a hairdresser in the world who will tell you that this fall is anything close to ordinary. From school closures to continued WFH routines, the crisp fall season just isn't quite the same when you start your day on Zoom. But there is one thing that can help usher in a fresh start: a professional haircut.
That's because during this time of general uncertainty and anxiety, small acts of self-care — like a getting a (safe) salon haircut or ordering a new cardigan to throw on your shoulders for video conferences — have the ability to spark a significant amount of joy.
If you're looking to make a change, we've compiled a gallery showing the five biggest haircut trends, from the blunt lob taking over L.A. to the feathered layers that will instantly revive your quarantine grow-out. To see the the full style forecast, scroll ahead.