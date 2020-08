Gigi Hadid’s Extremely Millennial Maternity Photoshoot Is Missing Something

Some comments also questioned why Malik didn't appear in the photos, but former One Direction star 's absence from the high fashion maternity spread isn't exactly anything out of the ordinary. It's not really about him — he's not the one gestating a baby — but the superstar is also notoriously private despite being one of the most famous people on the planet thanks to his days in the world famous boy band . The singer has always preferred to be "out of the mix," and that desire for privacy will probably only intensify. after his and Hadid's child is born.