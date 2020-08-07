Everyone’s answer to that is likely to be different, with one person longing to wear their most formal dress again, while another wants to remain comfortable after months of quarantine dressing. Still, getting a little inspiration from those who’ve already tested out their summer style is a must. From ribbed bike shorts and sneakers to summery frocks and platform sandals, these 31 looks have a little bit of everything to solve even the toughest what-to-wear questions.