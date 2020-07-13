What sets Efron's new show apart from other travel series is that it's specifically focused on sustainability and the fight against climate change. And while it strikes a hopeful note overall, it doesn't tiptoe around things. "The Earth will always be here," Efron ends the first episode, "we just might not be able to live on it for too long." The series also stands out for being very California bro-y. Efron is "stoked" about "rad" and "sick" water turbines. You get the idea.