What To Watch On Netflix Canada This July

Let’s be real. June was not a great month. The news was horrifying. The days were long and arduous and yet it still feels shocking that it’s already July. This is usually the time of year I try to convince myself that it’s okay to stay inside to binge Netflix even though it’s summer outside. We don’t need to make up excuses to stay in our sweats all day when there’s a global pandemic (which, yes, is still going on), but Netflix is giving us plenty of reasons to post up and hit play.
From highly-anticipated remakes to can’t-miss Netflix originals to new seasons of your fave shows, if nothing else, July will at least be good for some good entertainment. Here are my picks for what to watch on Netflix Canada this month.