Lea Michele Responds To Accusations Of Racism On Glee Set

Lea Michele issued a statement to People after Glee cast member Samantha Marie Ware wrote on Twitter about a racist comment Michele allegedly made about her to others on set. After fellow cast members backed up Ware's sentiments, the topic took over Twitter, and HelloFresh ended their partnership with the actress.
“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” she told the outlet. “When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of colour during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them. While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or colour of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”
Ware has not yet publicly responded to Michele's statement.
Original story published below on June 2.
Lea Michele's attempt to show solidarity with those protesting the killing of George Floyd backfired on Monday night when former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware responded by calling out the actress for racist comments she allegedly made about Ware on set. Ware had a guest recurring role on season six of the Ryan Murphy show as Jane Hayward, who has hopes of being a Warbler before ultimately joining New Directions, coached by Michele's Rachel Berry. Ware's tweet was seemingly corroborated by fellow Glee cast members, three of whom chimed in with tweets about their own experiences.
“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” Michele tweeted on Saturday as demonstrations began forming around the U.S. On Monday, however, Ware quote-tweeted the message with a passionate accusation.
“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget," Ware wrote in all-caps. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."
LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA— SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020
Other Glee co-stars were quick to support Ware, with Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams, quote-tweeting Ware's accusation with an appropriate GIF.
Amber Riley, who played Mercedes for all six seasons of the series, posted a GIF of her own.
Dabier Snell, who appeared in an episode of Glee, claimed Michele would not allow him to sit with the other cast members.
GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs— Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020
Representatives for Michele did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but as it stands now, that Glee pilot re-do wouldn't be the worst idea. Former co-stars have some notes.
To help bring attention to the police killing of George Floyd, you can sign the Change.org petition here, or donate to local organizations like Black Vision Collective or Reclaim the Block via the Minnesota Freedom Fund here.
