Olsen Twin Sets The Bar For Social Distancing Style

Yesterday morning, just hours before news reports announced that Mary-Kate Olsen was divorcing her husband of five years, French banker Pierre Olivier Sárközy, photos surfaced of one-half of the sister duo venturing outside in New York City for the first time in two months. According to InStyle , the photos show the sister in question getting out of Ashley’s car, but, since there’s arguably no twosome in popular culture more inseparable than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that they share cars the same way they share CFDA-winning fashion labels.