Everything We Know About Mary-Kate Olsen’s “Emergency” Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy

Quarantine is either the best or worst time for celebrity breakups, depending on how you see it, but Mary-Kate Olsen's is putting her through the ringer. The 33-year-old actress has filed for divorce from 50-year-old Olivier Sarkozy, and things have gotten messy. No only was Olsen's original divorce petition unsuccessful due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but now she's battling losing her New York City home while the state is still under lockdown orders.
Olsen married Sarkozy in 2015 after dating for three years. The two do not share children, but Sarkozy has two children, Margot and Julien, from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard. The pair were very private about their relationship and life together, but now their dirty laundry is out for all to see as Olsen attempts to untangle their web in the middle of a global pandemic.
Advertisement
Olsen reportedly signed a petition to divorce on April 17.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Olsen says she attempted to file for divorce on April 17 but was blocked due to coronavirus restrictions in New York City.
“It was clear my marriage was over," the documents read, per Page Six. "The relationship has broken down irretrievably."
Olsen was told she needed to move out of Sarkozy's apartment by May 18.
In these documents, Olsen also details how she received a letter from Sarkozy's lawyers asking her to move out of their apartment by May 18. Not only does she point out that she needs an extension until May 30 due to stay-at-home orders in the city, but also that apparently their lease was terminated without her knowledge. She has not heard back from Sarkozy's lawyers.
"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she wrote in the documents.
Olsen is requesting an emergency order to file for divorce.
The only way to protect her belongings and stop Sarkozy from disposing of them after the May 18 deadline is to file a divorce petition. This takes us back to square one, so instead TMZ reports that the actress is requesting an emergency order that will allow her to circumvent coronavirus restrictions.
Advertisement
Olsen reportedly has a strong pre-nup.
The divorce petition reportedly also emphasizes the enforcement of her prenuptial agreement, which a source described to Us Weekly as "ironclad."
“Her business interests and fortune are protected," the source added.
Olsen is currently staying outside the city with sister Ashley.
E! News reports that the Olsen twins are quarantining with friends outside of the city so Mary-Kate can take a break from the "constant drama."
Advertisement