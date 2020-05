Netflix’s Cursed Is The Witcher Meets Game of Thrones

"One of the things about the Arthurian legend is that there are very, very few female characters, and if there are female characters, there's no narrative about them," Langford told Refinery29 of her upcoming role in the Netflix series. "It's really the first retelling of Arthurian legend through the eyes of a woman and it was something that I finished reading and I just literally flipped out and went, Fuck, this is really good."