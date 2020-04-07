Peter Weber Finally Answered Those Burning Questions About Him & Kelly Flanagan

Until The Bachelorette can finally start filming, it appears Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is technically still going. The pilot went from Madison Prewett to Hannah Ann Sluss to Madison Prewett again, but almost as soon as that two-day relationship came to an end, he was spotted with another contestant: Kelley Flanagan. The two were seen strolling by the river in Chicago and later quarantining on TikTok, but no matter how many times fans shouted to the sky in wonder about their relationship status, the pair seemed determined to elude us. Getting to the bottom of that mystery was a job only Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay, and Becca Kufrin could handle.
Advertisement
Peter Weber appeared on both Viall Files and Bachelor Happy Hour to finally answer some of the lingering questions from his season, like why his parents had such a poor opinion of Madison and why he reached out to Hannah Brown while engaged to Hannah Ann, but the biggest question on everyone's lips was obviously about his quarantine buddy, Kelley.
First off, he said they bumped into each other over the Super Bowl weekend, but wasn't clear about whether or not they hooked up. A few weeks ago, they ran into each other again, and that's when all this quarantining together stuff started.
"I wasn't working so I thought I'd go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some things," he told Nick. "This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff... and it kind of just became a thing where we've always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other's company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin as well."
As for whether or not they're dating, Peter says they're taking things "slow."
"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely," he explained. "We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course."
Of course, Rachel and Becca pushed this point on their podcast, asking about the sleeping situation during quarantine and how spending weeks together in the same house is the opposite of slow.
Advertisement
"She's got three bedrooms!" Peter insisted. "No roommates."
"Don't even try to tell me you and Dustin are in your own room," Becca said, but Peter wouldn't come clean. However, he did admit that after two weeks of quarantine, he feels like he knows Kelley better than he ever knew Hannah Ann or Madison.
"I've definitely gotten to know her very well, everything that makes her tick, annoys her," he said. "It's been good."
Is quarantine the new Bachelor In Paradise? Someone see if Wells Adams can send a cocktail to Chicago.
Advertisement