The other wonderful thing about Schwartz’s lizard funeral is that it really highlights just how much his friends are willing to go along with his shenanigans — and how much they love him. In particular, this event shows Sandoval’s undying love for Schwartz . We knew how close these two men were, but so seldom on television do we get glimpses of men who platonically love each other so unabashedly that they cry for each other, ride in a sidecar with each other, and go to lizard funerals together. Friendship is spending time together, but it’s also sucking it up and going to your friend’s improv show on a Wednesday night at 11 p.m. because you know it’s important to them. The Toms know how to be good friends, and they show that to each other every single day. No toxic masculinity, no shying away from emotions. It’s just wonderful.