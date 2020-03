What Social Distancing Is Like For A Sober Person

Virtual meetings have been helpful in separating my sobriety from the general panic and fear that we are all currently experiencing. They're a reminder that I did something incredibly uncomfortable once: I gave up alcohol and drugs and learned to be fully present in my own skin. The old adage “one day at a time” helped me then, and it’s just as comforting now. Yes, there is more fear, uncertainty, and empty space in my life today than there was a few short weeks ago. But I can fill the gaps left from cancelled workout classes and postponed in-person gatherings with activities that still feel meaningful to me. I can show up for each day in quarantine with my boyfriend and be present, clear-eyed, and helpful instead of hungover or numb. Being scared is normal right now, but it doesn’t mean that I have to drink, and virtual meetings help me remember that.