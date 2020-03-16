I’m 35 & Coronavirus Has Made Me Feel More Single Than Ever

A few years ago I lived in Berlin for a short period. I went through one of the worst periods of depression in my life, and it started with being off sick and stuck at home in my studio flat. I barely knew anyone in the city and didn’t want to put new friends out so I didn’t ask for help. The week dragged on but when I felt better I found myself unable to leave my bed for a different reason. I was doing a placement and they said it was okay not to come in – so I didn’t. I almost wish they had made me because I spent the next few weeks lying on my bed, binge-watching Gilmore Girls while eating takeaways and feeling so alone that I swear it physically hurt.