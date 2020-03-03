Tyler Cameron Confirms Death Of His Mother: “Heaven Gained An Angel”

Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea Cameron, has reportedly died days after the former Bachelorette contestant canceled a Good Morning America group run due to family emergency. People reports that the Florida-based real estate agent passed away after being hospitalized on Thursday for unknown reasons.
“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” Cameron wrote that day on Twitter. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”
Cameron, who was a contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and later went on to date Gigi Hadid, confirmed the news on Monday night, posting an Instagram picture of his mother's hand in the hospital and a message from the family.
Advertisement
"Today heaven gained an angel," the caption reads. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support."
Cameron has frequently praised his mother and family on social media.
"Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you. See you soon," he wrote back in October.
As recently as January, the mom gushed about her three sons on Instagram.
"Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world," she captioned a series of baby photos. "They have been my world... and will continue to be my world... remember the old saying... 'The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world....' Don’t mess with my world... Love you boys and good night!!"
Currently, Cameron is preparing to host the Quibi show Barkitecture. A rep for the host did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement