25 Years Later, Judge Judy’s Show Is Ending — But She’s Still Here

It’s not really goodbye and yada yada yada, but that could not be truer than with Judge Judy. Just as soon as the longtime courtroom figure Judy Sheindlin announced that Judge Judy would be coming to an end after 25 seasons on CBS, the 77-year-old announced the start of a new TV show with a familiar name: Judy Justice.
"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," she told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show on Monday. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."
She remains tight-lipped about the details of Justice Judy.
"Judge Judy, you'll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows...The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn't that fun?"
We do know it probably won’t be heading to Quibi, because the new network already has its own Judge Judy-style show thanks to Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy’s Court has yet to air, but those are two women I wouldn’t want going to head-to-head. Instead, wherever Sheindlin ends up, the two could consider a crossover. Any wrongdoer who walks into a room and sees both of them behind the gavel? Now that's justice.
