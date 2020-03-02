Between the provocative storylines, thoughtful casting, and eye-catching makeup, it's no surprise that it only took one season for HBO's Euphoria to become a household name. But last summer's runaway teen drama did more than provide breakout roles for much of its young cast — it also changed the beauty space.
From face decals to cloud makeup, the bold aesthetic in the series — designed by makeup department head Doniella Davy — swept music festivals, Halloween parties, and New York Fashion Week. And now, Euphoria's stars are so known for the show's makeup, they're landing beauty contracts. In January, Becca Cosmetics announced Barbie Ferreira as its new spokesperson and as of today, MAC Cosmetics has tapped Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez on the show, to front its latest campaign launch.
As expected, the new products have the same vibe as the bold makeup worn by Demie's character: MAC's launch includes a 12-hour, high shine metallic eye shadow called Dazzleshadow Extreme, available in nine shades, plus a smudge-proof brow gel called Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, which comes in eight shades. What's more, MAC is also using the occasion to reveal a revamp of 36 of its classic eye shadows, including brights like Coral and Cobalt, as well as neutrals like Carbon (a matte black) and Finjan (a warm brown) to be even more pigmented.
From what we've seen so far, Demie and MAC seem like a perfect match. (If you follow Demie on social, you know she wears bold makeup off-screen, too.) "I fell in love with all of the colourful eye shadows," Demie says. "Especially the blues, greens, and pinks that made it so much fun to create beautiful eye looks."
Whether MAC is getting everyone ready for the return of Euphoria (set to release later this year) or the fast-approaching festival season, the makeup brand is surely providing more bold inspiration with these products and visuals. Ultimately, we're thrilled to see bright makeup going strong in 2020 with Demie as the perfect reminder.
