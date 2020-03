Like French toast or French fries, the French manicure is a total misnomer. The iconic design actually originated in the Southern California offices of Orly nail polish as a versatile look for Hollywood actresses. Still, the manicure calls upon the minimalist vibes of the Parisian beauty aesthetic , which is often bare nails or, at most, a classic red. It's all the more ironic that, decades later, the (Americanized) French mani is taking over the streets of Paris Fashion Week.