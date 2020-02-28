Meet The Brave Cast Of Bachelor’s New Musical Dating Show

Most reality shows (that isn’t the social media insanity of The Circle, I guess) can be distilled down into one of two categories: Either they’re musical competitions, a la shows like American Idol, The Voice, and The Masked Singer, or they’re dating shows, like Love Island, Love Is Blind, and the grandfather of all of them, The Bachelor. Now, Bachelor Nation is combining the DNA of both types of programs for The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, a new reality series that will pair aspiring singers together in hopes that they’ll make beautiful music — and maybe a love connection, too.
Unlike Bachelor in Paradise, which throws favourites (and not-so-favourites) from Bachelor Nation onto a tropical island, Listen To Your Heart will feature brand-new faces. (Sorry, Jed Wyatt. We know you’d have loved this.)
While we don’t know too much about the performers, we do know what their musical specialty is. The rest, we’ll have to speculate about. Check out the people who will be belting it out on the Bachelor’s latest reality TV baby.