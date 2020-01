Deadline announced in January 2020 that Chambers already left Grey's, without fans even knowing. “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.” He made sure to thank ABC, Ellen Pompeo ( who lamented the show's loss on Twitter ), and the rest of the cast, which was nice, but he didn't go into any further detail on the why and when and how and if the show would wrap up his character.