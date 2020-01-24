Karev's final appearance actually already happened, way back in Fall 2019, on the Nov. 14 episode of Grey's Anatomy. In the mid-season finale for Season 16, Alex was merely mentioned: He had headed to Iowa to help out his mother. And on the winter premiere, we weren't given any further information. Alex is still "in Iowa." He was a thing for like, one minute in Jo's (Camilla Luddington) storyline about her stealing that baby, and that was that. The focus went back to Jo's baby fever. For all we know, Karev will just be referenced as visiting his mom for eternity.