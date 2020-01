Awkwafina Is Actually Nora From Queens, Just In A Different Timeline

On the show, Nora's grandmother is played by Lori Tan Chenn (Orange Is the New Black), and she's a sassy woman, who gets an "Eminem" haircut and battles a group of women in a food court over their use of the only outlet. (She needs her iPad charged to watch her K-dramas!) In an essay for People in July 2019, Awkwafina wrote of her grandma , "She was my best friend at a young age. She’s snarky; she enjoys a good joke. Nothing was ever too dirty for her ... She was really strong too. Whenever people talked about Asian women being these docile, subservient creatures, my grandma just blew all that out of the water."