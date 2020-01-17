The Demissance Is Here

Demi Lovato has been a staple in the entertainment scene since she was a young child. Her long career started in 2002 with a role on the popular children’s series Barney & Friends but really took off with her part in Disney’s Camp Rock films. Lovato begin focusing her energy as singer, releasing hit after hit (including seven different top-20 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100) over the next few years. Unfortunately, both her personal and professional life took a turn due to a struggle with addiction, a topic she has talked about openly over the years. Now, after taking time away from the limelight, Lovato is back in action. And it looks like 2020 is going to be her year.
The singer has a lot to look forward to just in the next few months because her schedule is booked and busy, and she might have her new music manager (and Taylor Swift's arch-nemesis) Scooter Braun to thank for that. The 27-year-old just booked two major gigs putting her back in front of millions of fans: singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV and the 2020 Grammys.
Lovato's performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will mark her first stage performance since the release of her emotional June 2018 single "Sober" (in which she admitted that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety) and her overdose that followed a month later. At the award show, which will take place on January 26, Lovato will make her grand return to the stage, joining the likes of fellow performers Ariana Grande, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, and Tyler The Creator.
The "Confident" singer will be also be in the spotlight at up this year's Super Bowl LIV in Miami with a rendition of the National Anthem. She'll be the opening act for the first time collaboration of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the game's high energy halftime show.
In addition to all of her upcoming stage performances, there might be new music in the pipeline for Lovatics to enjoy. Last summer, Lovato teased that she was hard at work in the studio cooking up a new album to follow up her 2017 project Tell Me You Love Me. “You know what’s great about making an album?" she wrote on her Instagram story in June. "You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."
Lovato will balance her studio time with her appearances on set of the upcoming Netflix film Eurovision. Also starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan, the Netflix production is said to be a musical comedy about two Icelandic singers competing for the gold in the Eurovision Song Contest. Not too much is known about Lovato's role in the project, but it will no doubt be a chance to show off both her acting chops and and her singing ability.
We're barely one month into the new year, but Lovato is already making it very clear: 2020 is hers for the taking. Welcome to the Demissance.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please see here for a list of resources by province in Canada.
