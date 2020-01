The Bachelor is no stranger to spin-offs . First came The Bachelorette, then Bachelor Pad, then Bachelor In Paradise, then Bachelor In Paradise: After Paradise, then Bachelor: Winter Games ...I could go on. This is all to say, you couldn't blame them for running out of ideas, which may be why the latest spin-off picked up by ABC is totally out of left field. The concept is basically: What if The Bachelor...but music? And I shall be watching every minute of it.