You know what Vanderpump Rules needs? More intentional comedy. Yeah, plenty of things on this show are funny without meaning to be — Jax Taylor allegedly stealing sunglasses in Hawaii; James Kennedy's whole "not about the pasta" speech; Tom Schwartz's favourite muumuu. But new Vanderpump Rules cast member Dayna Kathan is an aspiring stand-up comedian, so let's hope she's got jokes as well as drama.
Thanks to a few previews of the season 8 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, we know that Dayna and TomTom general manager Max Boyens know each other in the biblical sense, which is a problem, because Max is technically Dayna's boss. Everyone seems to think this is okay, because as Tom Sandoval explains, Dayna is heading over to SUR because there aren't enough good waitresses there. (It's probably true, since the only ones left are like, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss.) But do we think that her hook-up with Max, who has dated Scheana and made his way through a lot of other SUR ladies, will stay quiet? This is Vanderpump Rules. The producers and camera people are probably wearing "Dayna & Max hooked up" t-shirts. According to her Bravo bio, Dayna has to decide, after hearing all the rumors about Max's "extracurriculars," if it's worth to stick around or not.
Advertisement
Of course, Dayna isn't at SUR to be a SURver for the rest of her life. She's an aspiring comedian, and the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 8 shows a small snippet of her set. Unfortunately, the clip is just her just calling someone poor. Not great, Bob. I couldn't find any other clips of her stand-up online, but the bit we've seen needs some work.
Dayna's Instagram, though, has photos of her doing comedy in Los Angeles. That's still not much of an indication of her joke style, but it is proof she hits the stage:
Comedy aside, Dayna seems to have gotten close with her Vanderpump costars, namely Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Stassi Schroeder. She posted a series of photos from the Vanderpump Rules season 8 finale taping at Tom Tom with each of them. One of her captions, however, betrays some serious drama this season:
"thirsty. poser. wannabe. people will always have their opinions about you. all you can do is roll the dice from time to time and know you stayed authentic to yourself. this summer has been interesting to say the least but i wouldn’t change a f*cking thing."
Advertisement
Jumping into a cast this tight is really hard — but it looks like she's earned a few allies.
While Dayna may land herself in a little bit of hot water, she seems like a great addition to the cast. Funny, smart, good at her job — what's not to like?
And if you're scared of having new faces on the Vanderpump Rules cast, don't worry — Lisa Vanderpump told Us Weekly that the show won't lose the parts fans love. “[You'll see] a lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how [the cast has] grown up. You see them advancing,” she said. “It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”
Complicated is what Vanderpump Rules always does best — and it's pretty clear that Dayna is ready for it.
Related Content:
Advertisement