I understand that Beyoncé is above such frivolous celebrity things as posing for red carpet photos and talking to Ryan Seacrest, I do. But if anyone really thought the whole world wouldn't come to a screeching halt when Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z causally slipped into the Golden Globes ballroom while Kate McKinnon was introducing Ellen DeGeneres, well then you don't know Twitter. The site was quickly ablaze with pictures of the musical power couple standing side-by-side in the audience as they waited to take their seats. It didn't take long before cameras started cutting to the singer for reaction shots as she sat courtesy of her nomination for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her Lion King song "Spirit," co-written by Queen B, Timothy McKenzie, and Ilya Salmanzadeh.
Who is going to be the first to get this sly entrance shot turned into a tattoo?
. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020
Uncertain, but as for me? I'll be getting Beyoncé's reaction to Phoebe Waller Bridge's saucy Obama joke tattooed on my brain.
beyoncé watch: she laughed at phoebe waller-bridge's obama-fleabag joke #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/Dg0z6KqEMn— Vulture (@vulture) January 6, 2020
As you may have guessed from her would-be casual entrance, this isn't Beyoncé's first Golden Globes rodeo. She also attended the ceremony back in 2007 for her Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy nomination for her role in Dreamgirls. That same year, her Dreamgirls original song "Listen" was also nominated.
We may have not gotten a Beyoncé/Jay-Z red carpet pic, but with any luck, this means there will be after party pics a-plenty.
