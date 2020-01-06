The Cutest Couples Gracing The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The first award show of 2020 is here, which means it's the first opportunity for our favourite celebrity couples to flaunt their love on the red carpet. The Golden Globes are first and foremost about honouring 2019's best movies and TV shows, like Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood and Succession, but we'll admit at least 50 percent of our reason for tuning in is to gawk at off-duty celebrities with their significant others. And there are some power couples at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California tonight.
Perhaps the biggest power couple to grace the red carpet is Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who were the directors and writers behind two of the best 2019 movies: Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively. But there even more couples to look forward to. Perhaps there will be some red carpet debuts, with Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein and her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts possibly making their first major award show appearance together. We're also on the look out for Michelle Williams and Tommy Kail, who dropped the news of their surprise engagement and pregnancy last week.
Without further ado, take a look ahead at the cutest couples who stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet.