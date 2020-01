Demi Lovato Fans Are Freaking Out About Wilmer Valderrama’s Engagement

Though their concern is coming from a good place, the Lovatics might not have to worry too much about their fave — Lovato's love life is going great! In 2019, the had a brief flirtation with Bachelorette alum (and should-be Bachelor ) Mike Johnson before connecting with model Austin Wilson . She's also on her on very personal spiritual journey, as evidenced by her newest ink ; it represents a "represent a rebirth of the spirit," which is very timely for the new year.