We learn a little more about why Love has so many trust issues, and they stem mostly from her relationship with her ex-husband. There’s no darkness in this relationship, not like there is with Love and her parents. James (Daniel Durant) seemed like a pretty great guy. (Interesting to note: He uses sign language and appears to be hearing impaired, and Love communicates with him using sign language as well.) Love even wanted to have kids with him right away, so they could be 40 and live in a van like the Partridge family. Then he was diagnosed with cancer...and didn’t tell her about it for eight weeks. He died soon after, as we know, and I just wanted to give flashback Love a big, huge hug.

