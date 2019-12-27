The breakout thriller hit You was based on the book of the same name, and season two is based on the novel's sequel Hidden Bodies. And since the sophomore season follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) hightailing it out of New York and onto a new secret life in Los Angeles, there's a whole new cast of characters in You season 2 for viewers to meet.
Many of the actors in the new season are up and comers or don't have a lot of hits to their name yet. You has the potential to be a real career booster for them, especially if their characters live long enough to make it to a season 3. (Unless, of course, the next season also features an all new location and new characters.)
In season 1, Joe killed his girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail) among several other people, so his best shot at survival was to flee — especially when his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) came snooping. Candace is one of the only actors from the first season to appear throughout season 2. There's also a one-episode cameo from another season 1 star, but we won't spoil that. Aside from Joe (who has taken on a new identity as Will Bettelheim in season 2) and Candace, here are all the newbies you'll meet in You's second season of terrifying episodes.