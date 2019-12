The Fashion In Little Women Is As Relevant As The Story

Whereas nearly every brand on the market is embracing prairie dressing in some form or another, two stand out as the leaders of the movement. Batsheva Hay, founder and creative director of Batsheva, has been doling out doily collars and whipping up long hems since she started her brand in 2015. According to her website , she designs modest dresses for women in order to “reject antiquated notions of womanhood.” It might seem like a contradiction that covering up more with vintage-inspired silhouettes could function as a rejection of traditional femininity, but as The New Yorker wrote last year , Batsheva "is coveted by an artsy set of women who appreciate the subversive allure of designs that might appear comically conservative to some." And as such, Batsheva was an overnight success. The Vampire’s Wife , led by designer Susie Cave, takes a similar, if not slightly more luxury design approach to the trend, and in doing so, proves that this aesthetic reaches even the highest end of the fashion spectrum.