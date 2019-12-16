Netflix Wants You To Fall In Love With Vampires Again

For those who still associate vampires with love stories like Twilight, Netflix is here to remind you that the bloodsuckers are still seriously scary. Fresh on the heels of its supernatural sci-fi hybrid V Wars starring Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder, Netflix has released another trailer for Dracula, a gruesome retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic novel.
The BBC co-production, which hails from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, offers the same brand of British humor that the detective series did — with a lot more blood and guts. As Moffat explained to Deadline, the new show will balance on the razor’s edge of laughter and major gross-out moments.
The minute-long trailer shows what appears to be zombies (sans most of their flesh), a bloody cocktail, and an Amityville Horror-amount of flies.
The series, which will be told in three parts, stars Claes Bang as the titular vamp. Though the show is set in the 1800s, Bang’s character is a bit more modern than some of its predecessors.
“I’m undead, I’m not unreasonable,” Dracula says with a smirk when a victim begs him for mercy.
For those who prefer their vampires even more modern than that, Netflix’s V Wars is also deliciously bonkers, albeit in a different way. If you want government conspiracies, best friends fighting on opposite sides of a blood war, and oodles of shots of Somerhalder looking perplexed at his vampy predicament, that series may be for you. V Wars is streaming on Netflix now.
The real winner of Netflix’s new programming is vampire fans around the globe. There are a million different ways to tell a vampire tale (just look at True Blood, The Strain, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more for the evidence), which means there is a show about vampires for everyone to get sucked into.
Check out the trailer below. Dracula drops on Netflix on January 4, 2020.
