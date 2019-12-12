Surviving R. Kelly Part II Details Alleged “Suicide Pact” Made If R. Kelly Went To Jail

The follow-up to documentary series Surviving R. Kelly details how the first installment of the Lifetime program helped the world finally listen to the musician’s alleged survivors, as well as shares some more disturbing details about life for the young women who were under the alleged abuser’s influence.
Popular R&B singer Kelly has been accused of misconduct and abuse beginning in the early ‘90s. Accusations against him range from child pornography to running a “sex cult.” He allegedly wed the now-late singer Aaliyah when she was just 15, before the marriage was annulled. Kelly has denied all wrongdoing.
Despite Kelly facing criminal charges for some of his alleged actions, it was only when Lifetime aired Dream Hampton’s series Surviving R. Kelly in January of 2019 that his career truly suffered. Protests asking the music industry to #MuteRKelly led to longtime label RCA Records dropping the singer in January of 2019.
The new trailer for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning shows how long and challenging the road to true justice really is. One particularly chilling interview featured in the trailer shows a woman who was asked to put her life on the line should Kelly go to jail for his alleged actions.
“I was a part of a suicide pact. If he was to go to jail, I was supposed to kill myself,” the woman says in the trailer before breaking down in tears.
Others in the trailer detail “cover ups” allegedly made by Kelly and members of his team, as well as threats of violence against people who spoke against the singer.
The impact of Surviving R. Kelly is playing out in real time, with Kelly currently charged with multiple sex crimes. The reckoning survivors hoped for is here.
Refinery29 reached out to Kelly for comment.
Watch the trailer below:
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning premieres on Lifetime January 2, 2020, at 9pm.
