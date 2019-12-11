Indie Brand Miaou Predicts The Return Of Dalmatian Print, & We’re Here For It

On top of just launching the collection, Elkaim is also working on becoming more sustainable in 2020. “As a young designer I have a responsibility to design ethically for the future of the industry,“ she says. “Miaou has been buying deadstock fabric for years; it’s always been important for me to design mindfully.” To continue innovating, though, she’s stopped washing and treating her denim in an effort to minimize water usage. Here’s to hoping that the rest of the industry follows suit.