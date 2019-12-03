Master Holiday Dressing With These 31 Festive Looks

One holiday down, many to go. But unlike Thanksgiving, when the sheer amount of food involved makes wearing anything but stretch pants an unlikely feat, dressing for December’s many festivities requires some serious attention. From cocktail parties to formal brunches, casual potlucks to NYE extravaganzas, the number of events alone — all of which mandate a different, very specific dress code — is enough to stump even the most creative of dressers, us included. Luckily, Instagram’s growing number of style stars make finding outfit inspiration for any occasion easier than ever before.
One problem remains, though: Between gift giving, party planning, and holiday hosting, we can barely keep our heads on straight, let alone find time to scroll through hundreds of Instagram posts. So to ensure that you win best dressed at every Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve soirée on your December social calendar, we went ahead and did the work for you. From sequin skirts and oversized knits to slinky LBDs and rhinestone heels, there’s an Insta-approved ’fit for any and every holiday occasion in the 31 looks ahead.