The Royal Family Are Hiring A Director Of Royal Travel To Help Them Become More Environmentally Friendly

At the Travelyst launch in the Netherlands, Prince Harry spoke about the private jet outrage. “I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial,” he said. “Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe,” adding the “offsets” the private jet travel. Looks like the director of royal travel will have their hands full with keeping the Sussexes safe, as well as turning their habits around to make them more environmentally conscious.