The Royal Family Are Hiring A Director Of Royal Travel To Help Them Become More Environmentally Friendly
Do you know the best places to get insane commercial flight travels, cheap? If so, consider applying for the job of a lifetime: Buckingham Palace’s director of royal travel. Among other things, the director will book flights for the royal family to ensure their safety and, most importantly, keep their travel environmentally-friendly.
In addition to air travel, the director of royal travel will responsible for the royals’ train usage and the Queen’s helicopter rides. Presumably, the director will also ensure that Donald Trump’s helicopter won’t leave burn marks on the Buckingham Palace lawn again (the Queen was reportedly not pleased about the lawn damage).
Earlier this year, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry were criticized for using a private jet for their travel, despite their vocal support for environmental causes. This is a sign that the British royal family wants to do more to reduce their carbon footprint. Among his other causes, the Duke of Sussex is leading Travelyst, an initiative bringing airline and booking companies together to tackle air pollution in the industry, reports The New York Times.
At the Travelyst launch in the Netherlands, Prince Harry spoke about the private jet outrage. “I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial,” he said. “Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe,” adding the “offsets” the private jet travel. Looks like the director of royal travel will have their hands full with keeping the Sussexes safe, as well as turning their habits around to make them more environmentally conscious.
WATCH: “I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial [aircraft]” Prince Harry says at the end of the ecotourism launch when asked about his own travel behaviour. He adds he always offsets all his travel ✈️ pic.twitter.com/1xXvBiXsC4— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 3, 2019
