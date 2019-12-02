Whether you shop in-store or you stick to online, now is the time to flex your deal-hunting muscles, making mental lists of what shops you want to hit up, what items you want from each spot, and how much you're hoping to save. Many of us have been holding off on making any purchases for weeks, hoping to score those cherished items for cheaper during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday stretch.
If leggings or athleisure clothes were one of those items for you, we have good news and bad news. Bad news first: Lululemon, the MVP of workout wear, was pretty secretive about their deals in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it hard to plan ahead. They even told Refinery29 that they had nothing to share this year when it came to Black Friday discount codes. The good news: They went and put together a top-notch assortment of hundreds of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals anyway.
So without further ado, here are a few of our favourite things from the Lululemon Cyber Monday gear sale in case the 411 options on sale are a bit daunting to sort through yourself.
