It’s not even Christmas yet, and we’re already planning our Boxing Day shopping strategy (sorry!). Truth is, some of the best year-end promotions have already started, and staying on budget will mean deciding in advance which deals are worth waiting for (and which ones to ignore or snap up ASAP).Although Boxing Day sales are not quite as popular as they once were, one in three Canadians are still p lanning to look for deals on December 26 . And, according to a recent survey by Staples, 88% of Boxing Day bargain-hunters are shopping for themselves — which likely means a focus on more personal purchases and bigger-ticket household and tech items that you wouldn’t necessarily gift someone else.