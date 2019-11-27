OMG (Oh My Glossier): The Beauty Brand’s Black Friday Sale Is Almost Here

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Stop the presses, this is not a drill, hold the phone, etc., etc.: Glossier's only sale of the year is finally here. In honor of Black Friday, the beauty brand is hosting its annual site-wide sale — we repeat, the only time Glossier ever gets discounted — and we've got all the deets.
From Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, you can take 20% off every single product on Glossier.com and in-store (including at temporary pop up shops in Austin and London), with the discount automatically applied at checkout, no promo code needed. And like we said, everything is game for the savings: Bestsellers like Boy Brow and Milky Jelly Cleanser, plus newcomers like Futuredew and Pro Tip. If there were ever a time for the ultimate #haul moment, it's this sale.
However, on top of the money-saving fun, Glossier is dropping a mind-blowing 15 new, limited-edition sets that you can shop as of today. Some new ones that have caught our attention are the Lip Gloss Trio (which includes the new holographic and red shades), a Balm Dot Com vault aptly named the All Balm Set, and even a way to snag a sweatshirt and Boy Brow (!) in one fun package. So while holiday beauty sets are especially good this year, we have a feeling everyone will be making room under the tree for these new giftables.
Well, there you have it: If there's one Black Friday beauty sale you won't miss out on this year, it's this one. Get the party started by shopping some of our favourite products, below.
